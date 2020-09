4 staffs at the Raj Bhavan has been tested positive for Covid-19. The employees of Rajasthan Raj Bhavan has been tested positive for Covid-19. After this Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra has stopped meeting visitors.

Earlier 1 staff at Chief Minister’s office has also been tested positive for Covid-19. Many MLAs in the state has also been also testes positive for coronavirus infection in the state.