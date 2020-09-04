Cybercrime ; Man held for posting ‘hate speech’ against Prime Minister on social media !!!!

Bhubaneshwar ; A man from Odisha’s Cuttack district has been arrested on charges of posting hate speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and some religious leaders on social media.The accused, hailing from Kusumbi village, was held by an Uttar Pradesh Police team on Thursday. The case was registered at Singhabali police station under Baghpat district.

The accused has been booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sedition charge, police said. The UP Police team plans to take the man, who runs a small business in Salipur in Odisha, on transit remand.Ahmed faces charges of posting threats against eminent personalities, said police.