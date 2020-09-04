More cases related to financial fraud against MC Kamaruddin MLA !!!

Kasaragod: Manjeswaram MLA and Muslim League leader MC Kamaruddin, the chairman of Fashion Jewelry, started his business with huge investments from many people.Three people from Cheruvathur have lodged a complaint with the Chandera police against Kamaruddin for financial fraud. The MLA complained that the chairman had accepted the investment on behalf of Fashion Gold.

Abdul Rahman (Rs 15 lakh) from Pazhayangadi Muttam and Mahmood and Khadeeja (Rs 10 lakh) from Cheruvathur lodged a complaint with the Chandera police. With this, the number of registered cases has increased to 7. The case is against MC Kamaruddin and company MD Pookoya Thangal for fraud. Fashion Jewelry, chaired by MC Kamaruddin, started its operations with huge investments from many people.The gold shop closed a year and a half ago. But investors have not yet been reimbursed. It is in this context that more and more people have come forward with complaints. Seven persons from Kannur and Kasaragod districts have already lodged complaints with the Chandera police. It is alleged that Kamaruddin and his gang took Rs 81 lakh from them.

Investors have lodged a complaint against the MLA alleging fraud in the absence of a reply from Kamaruddin ‘s side at the time of contacting him for a refund. Two days ago, a native of Matai had approached the police stating that he had not recovered Rs 15 lakh. Three people, including two women, first came to the scene with complaints. Chandera police have already registered a case against Kamaruddin under the non-bailable section.

Despite having to pay, Kamaruddin maintains that the complaints are politically motivated. Fashion Gold, which had about 800 investors, had three branches in Cheruvathur, Payyanur and Kasaragod.