Railway resumes passenger trains in select routes

Railway has announced that it will operate passenger train services in select routes. As per the new announcement, the passenger train services between Mangaluru and Bengaluru would resume services from Friday.

The Yeshwanthpur-Karwar train would begin operations from 6.45 pm on Friday. In the return direction, the train would leave Karwar at 6 pm on Saturday.

The Bengaluru-Mangaluru train would resume service on Friday, while the services from Mangaluru would start on September 6. The train operates four days a week.



The train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru thrice a week would resume operations on September 6 while in the return direction, the train would start from Mangaluru on Saturday.

The Southern Railway announced the resumption of train services on select routes in Tamil Nadu from September 7.

The Southern Railway announced special trains, including super fast and express, to Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli from Chennai. Trains will also be operated from Chennai to Madurai, Karaikkudi and Tuticorin.

