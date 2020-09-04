Shocking!!! UP reports its third rape case in the district in 20 days….

The third rape-murder in the district in 20 days have been reported. A three-year-old girl found dead in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri was raped and strangled.

The girl had been missing since Wednesday. Her body was found near her village with signs of head injury.

Lakhimpur Kheri district has been well known after a 17-year-old girl, who had left home to fill a scholarship application, was found dead outside her village. She was raped and murdered. Her mutilated body was found near a dry pond around 200 metres from her village. Before this, a 13-year-old girl was raped and strangled in the same district.

The 3-year old girl had gone to her fields in the afternoon and when she did not return home, her family started looking for her. She was found dead in a sugarcane field.