“Stop me if you are really sure about your dad” ; Kangana Ranaut returns to Mumbai amid life threats!!!

Mumbai ; After creating a rivalry with her ‘Mumbai now feels like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’ tweet, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut had decided to travel to the city between life threats to her, warning her not to return to Mumbai.Kangana, who has been in Manali since a couple of months now, after the coronavirus-induced lockdown was implemented, was massively criticised for her remarks against Mumbai police. However, the actor has now decided to return to Mumbai amid the alleged threats.

Kangana Ranaut returning to Mumbai on Sept 9 amid Sena's threat; dares anyone to stop her https://t.co/0ahvjEKlUq — Republic (@republic) September 4, 2020

In response to a tweet by an MP, Parvesh Sahib Singh, in which he asked if Mumbai was someone’s personal property and questioned what exactly was going on in Maharashtra, tagging Chief MInister Uddhav Thackeray’s official Twitter handle, Kangana wrote, that between all the threats that are being given to her to not to come to Mumbai, she has planned to travel to the city.

In her tweet, she openly challenged all those threatening her, to stop her from coming to the financial capital of India, if they can.In he tweet Kangana wrote, “I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le (sic).”

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut, who raised her voice against nepotism, accused Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of openly threatening her to never return to Mumbai. Kangana took to her Twitter account on Wednesday and posted a tweet saying that Raut is openly threatening her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in Mumbai Police. Kangana also added that Mumbai now looks like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to her.