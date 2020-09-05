Arjun Rampal shared ‘sentimental’ Instagram post on mother’s death….

After a battle with breast cancer Arnjun Rampal’s mother, Gwen Rampal was dead in October 27. The last rites of Arjun’s mother were done by him on yesterday. His ex-wife Mehr Jesia, daughters Mahika and Myra, his rumored girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and many other Bollywood celebs attended the funeral.

He posted a picture with his mother and wrote about his mother’s breast cancer. He also expresses his gratitude to doctors and friends for their support. “After a long and successful fight my mother fought with her cancer, she breath her last on the 27th of Oct. In the time of our grievance, I just know that I have many people to thank and be grateful to, for giving her those extra years with us. Thank you #CarloGreco #thechampalimaudfoundation #DrLarryNorton #sloaneketteringmemorialnyc all the faculty and doctors at #Kokilabeinhospital #[email protected] my dearest #family #friends and all of you who have prayed for her. Your support and your love, has been felt deep within. I am forever grateful. My mother is at Peace. #RIPMa love you all. Thank you (sic).”