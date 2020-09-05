Indian Army rescued Chinese nationals stranded in Sikkim

Amid the ongoing clashes between India and China, the Indian Army had rescued three Chinese nationals stranded in Sikkim. The incident had taken place on September 3.

The Chinese nationals lost their way in north Sikkim’s plateau area at 17,500 ft altitude. The Indian Army had provided food, warm clothes and medical care for them. Later the Indian troops guided them to their destination.

“#IndianArmy extends help and #Medical assistance to stranded #Chinese citizens at the India – China Border of #NorthSikkim at altitude of 17,500 feet under extreme climatic conditions. For #IndianArmy #Humanity is foremost,” the Indian Army tweeted.