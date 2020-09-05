Interesting!!!London opens COVID-19 safe restaurants and dining experience…

In London, restaurants and local councils are getting creative with how they can offer a safe yet fun dining experience in the coronavirus era. Restaurants across UK are now operating with COVID-19 safety measures in place, which include face masks, temperatures checks, sanitiser stations, and one-way systems. The government’s recent “Eat out to Help Out” scheme, which offers a 50% discount at selected restaurants Monday-Wednesday, has also been put in place to encourage more people to eat out this summer.

What are restaurants not allowed to do now that they used to do before?

Live performances – Live music or other entertainment acts such as stand-up comedy are not currently allowed, as well as loud music coming from speakers or a DJ. This is because increasing the volume in a venue could lead to people shouting more, which results in particles hanging in the air that could spread infection.

Self-service – Customers will no longer be allowed to fetch their own cutlery, condiments or food. Instead, historically self-service venues will have to switch to table service in order to limit the spread of germs.

Packed venues – In England, venues must ensure that people are kept 1 metre apart from one another, which means many venues are currently operating at a diminished capacity. In some parts of the UK, people are still required to keep 2 metres apart in social venues, meaning that the days of packed pubs are over for now.