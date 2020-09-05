PDP expels Nazir Ahmad Yatoo over ‘anti-party’ activities

As J&K People’s Democratic Party (PDP) struggles to hold a party meeting among restriction in the Union Territory, the party expelled Nazir Ahmad Yattoo from its basic membership due to anti-party activities.
The party stated that Yattoo made comments in a recent TV programme which were against the party’s values and derogatory. The party had issued a notice to Yattoo a week ago, after which disciplinary action was initiated resulting in his expulsion.
Taking a strong note of his anti-party activities & repeated acts of indiscipline, party’s disciplinary committee today expelled Nazir Ahmad Yattoo from the basic membership of the Party.
— J&K PDP (@jkpdp) September 5, 2020
