RRB Exam Row : “They can shut dislike and comment buttons, but not your voices”,says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government saying that they can disable the dislike and comment buttons, but can’t stop the masses from speaking up.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader once again launched a scathing attack over the exams row as there has been a delay in issuance of admit card for the Railway Recruitment Board’s Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) recruitment test.

“They can shut the dislike and comment buttons, but not your voices. We will keep your point in front of the world. #RRBExamDates (sic),” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, roughly translated from Hindi.

Government job aspirants have been protesting across the country against the delay in declaration of results of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam and recruitment notification, and also the delay in issuance of admit card for the RRB NTPC recruitment test.