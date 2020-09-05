Shooting amid COVID-19:- Akshay Kumar remarked “I couldn’t hug Balki sir”…

“Akshay kumar shares his experience of shooting amid COVID-19 in a webinar conducted by Nashik Police Commissioner, Viswas Nangare. He spoke about the safety measures to be followed during this time and the necessity of people to follow the guidelines shared government when we step out.

“I was excited to face the camera after so many days. I also felt a little weird because there were less than half the normal number of crew members on the set. It felt different to meet and greet people maintaining distance because normally we hug and shake hands. I couldn’t hug Balki sir. Everything was being sanitized all the time. We had to check everybody’s body temperature and wear a mask at all times. The assistant would come to explain a scene, that too keeping distance and wearing a mask. A couple of them also wore face-shields. It felt like we were preparing to go to war.”:- he answered for the question asked about the shoot for a day amid the pandemic.