‘Through the Ocean, and Far Beyond’ ; Mollywood actor Indrans’ makeover goes viral..!!!

Famous actor Indrans’ new photoshoot pictures are going viral on social media. Indrans appeared in a photoshoot for ‘The Bohemian Grove Team’ in an unprecedented makeover. Indrans can be seen in the pictures in a rough and tough look.

The film is directed by fashion director Achu and shot by Tijo John. The pictures are in a dark mood with Western denim dresses in salt and pepper look. Images shared on Instagram are going viral. The concept is ‘Through the Ocean, and Far Beyond’.Indrans’ pictures have gone viral on social media. Pictures shared by many fans. Social media is celebrating the pictures of the beloved star in a gigantic makeover.