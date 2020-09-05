Unlock 4:State government shifts weekend lockdown

The state government has lifted the weekend lockdown imposed in the state. The Assam government had issued fresh guidelines regarding the ‘Unlock.4’. The new guidelines will remain in force till midnight of 30th September, 2020.

As per the new guidelines, schools , colleges, educational and coaching institutes shall remain closed till 30th September, 2020. But online and distance learning activities are allowed to continue. 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff are allowed to attend educational institutions at a time for online teaching/ tele-counselling and related works only in areas outside of Containment Zones.

Public Transport will be allowed to operate from 7th September. Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions shall be allowed with gathering of maximum of 100 persons at a time with effect from 21st September.