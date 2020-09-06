DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest News

66 Special trains to service on September 13

Sep 6, 2020, 12:44 pm IST

66 Special trains were announced on September 13. The Kolkata Metro  has announced this. The  Kolkata Metro will run  66 special trains on September 13  for those who attend  the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) .

Kolkata Metro authorities will operate 66 special trains for candidates between 11 and 7 pm. Those who don’t have smart cards will be issued paper tickets.

“The metro is expected to run from September 14. Passengers may have to book e-passes through an app a few hours before they want to take a ride as a restricted number of passengers would be allowed to board each train. The QR codes of the e-passes would be scanned before the passenger is allowed to enter the station,” said a metro official.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close