66 Special trains to service on September 13

66 Special trains were announced on September 13. The Kolkata Metro has announced this. The Kolkata Metro will run 66 special trains on September 13 for those who attend the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) .

Kolkata Metro authorities will operate 66 special trains for candidates between 11 and 7 pm. Those who don’t have smart cards will be issued paper tickets.

“The metro is expected to run from September 14. Passengers may have to book e-passes through an app a few hours before they want to take a ride as a restricted number of passengers would be allowed to board each train. The QR codes of the e-passes would be scanned before the passenger is allowed to enter the station,” said a metro official.