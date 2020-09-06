Earthquake of magnitude of 4.3 strikes

An earthquake has hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The National Center for Seismology informed that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale has hit Nicobar Islands today at 6:38 am. The depth of the earthquake was 82 kilometres. Andaman and Nicobar Islands are categorised in Zone V as they are seismically the most active region.

