Earthquake of magnitude of 4.3 strikes

Sep 6, 2020, 10:05 am IST

An earthquake has hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The National Center for Seismology informed that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale has  hit Nicobar Islands today at 6:38 am. The depth of the earthquake was 82 kilometres. Andaman and Nicobar Islands are categorised in Zone V as they are seismically the most active region.

