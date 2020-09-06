“Let social distancing go to hell,”; Rhea Chakraborty gets mobbed by media as she arrives at NCB.

Mumbai ; Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was escorted by police personnel but she was mobbed by media persons at the entrance.

Pictures of Rhea struggling to make her way inside found their way online. Actor Richa Chadha was disappointed at how social distancing rules were thrown out the window. “Social-distancing jaye bhaad mein (Let social distancing go to hell),” she wrote.

Gauahar Khan also tweeted her shock at watching the videos. “I haven’t seen the worst of the criminals being treated like this even after being convicted! Let there be a trial !!! Absolutely disgusted with the way the media is treating her,” she said. “How dare they ???? Who are these cameramen ??? Jaahil absolutely jaahil ! Ab ladki ki maan , izzat , sammaan ka kuch nahi,” she added.