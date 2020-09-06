Maoists killed 4 villagers

The banned militant left-wing outfit, Communist Party of India (Maoists) had allegedly killed 4 villagers accusing them to be police informers. The Maoists killed villagers in the forest of Dumri-Palnar village under Gangaloor police station area in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.

As per preliminary information by police , Maoists had called a few villagers, who were supporting development activities, including road construction, to the forest and brutally killed four of them after accusing them of being police informers. Maoists had also beaten up many other villagers.

The dead have been identified as Punem Sannu, Gore Sannu alias Dhruva and Aaytu alias Falli, all residents of Pusnar village and Bhusku alias Tulsi from nearby Metapal village, he said.

