People relieved!!!”Man-eater” leopard shot dead at Uttarakhand…

A man-eater leopard that recently killed a 25-year-old man in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district was shot dead.

The forest department had been trying to capture the 7-year old leopard for the past week after the animal killed a man and attacked a few other people in the area.

They had installed cages to capture the leopard and set up camera traps to track its movement. The pictures helped identify the leopard and it was shot dead in the early morning on Sunday. The animal had become old and was looking for easy prey.

Earlier on July 11, a man-eater leopard, which had killed a girl (12) in Chamoli district, was shot dead in Badrinath forest division. A chief wildlife warden of a state can declare any wild animal a threat to human life and fit to be killed by invoking Clause 11 (1) (a) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.