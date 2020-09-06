Phensedyl Freight : A man gets killed in the “Indian Border” while he was doing a smuggle attempt !!

Kolkata : A suspected Bangladeshi smuggler has been killed in the Indian territory while he was trying to smuggle Phensedyl.The man has been shot dead after Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired to thwart a smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal.A BSF jawan also suffered minor injury on his ear after he was attacked by a smuggler with a cleaver.

At least 75 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup and a cleaver have been recovered along with the body, it said.The body has been handed over to the local police.Phensedyl is a codeine-based cough syrup and abused as an intoxicant in the neighbouring country that follows liquor prohibition.

The incident took place around 10 PM Saturday when the troops of the 24th battalion were scanning the area near Gopalnagar post in Malda district for a cross-border smuggling attempt.The BSF said that a group of 10-12 Bangladeshi smugglers were noticed moving close to the border fence on either side and as soon as the troops found them, those on the Indian side fled after throwing a repository of Phensedyl bottles “on the fence”.The consignment got trapped in the fence and some Bangladeshi men rushed to collect it, it said.While some Bangladeshi men started running away noticing BSF presence, one of them attacked a jawan, the force said.

“The BSF jawan while exercising the right of self-defence fired one round of non-lethal weapon called pump action gun to disperse the Bangladeshi smugglers.” “If he would not have fired, the jawan may have been killed by the group of Bangladeshi smugglers,” the BSF said.

It is abused by youngsters and is “consumed in large quantity against the recommended small dose to get a kick”, according to a recent BSF report.The force said it is carrying out a ‘zero trafficking’ campaign along this front in West Bengal and it is “determined and committed” to this task.