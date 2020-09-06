Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB !!!

Mumbai ; A team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reached Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s residence in Mumbai on Sunday to serve summons to her in connection with the drug-related angle the agency is probing in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.“A NCB team has gone to serve summons to Rhea Chakraborty. She has to join investigation today. It depends on her if she wants to come on her own or she can come with the team,” KPS Malhotra, NCB deputy director, said.

NCB has said that Rhea Chakraborty will be confronted with her brother Showik, who along with Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda has been remanded to the central agency’s custody till September 9. Showik and Miranda were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Friday.