Bengaluru Drug Case: Actress Sanjana Galrani Likely To Be Questioned !!!

Bengaluru: Actress Sanjana Galrani may be questioned by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch in the Bengaluru drug case. The CCB has arrested Sanjana’s aide Rahul and Ragini Dwivedi’s friend Ravi Shankar in connection with the case. Actress Ragini will appear before the CCB today for questioning.

The Central Crime Branch has registered a case against 12 people, including actress Ragini Dwivedi, in connection with the drug case. Shiv Prakash, who is believed to be the main link in the drug deal, is yet to be traced. Actress Ragini is the second accused. The third accused is Viren Khanna, an organizer of intoxicating parties for the upper castes in the city. Aditya Alva, a relative of Vivek Oberoi, the villain who won the hearts of the Malayalees through Lucifer is also on the list. The eleventh accused is businessman Rahul.

The CCB received evidence of an African national’s deal with filmmakers arrested the previous day. The Central Crime Branch has found that Lom Pepper Samba, an African national arrested in Bangalore, has links with many people in the Kannada film industry. Actress Ragini Dwivedi’s friend Ravi Shankar has also been found to have several deals with him. The Central Crime Branch has intensified its probe to find links to the drug racket.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau will soon arrest Jimreen Ashi, a native of Kannur, who introduced Anika to Malayalee Mohammed Anoop, the main accused in the case. Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, the second accused in the case, was arrested yesterday. Leading Kannada actress and model Ragini Dwivedi was arrested after a seven – hour interrogation.