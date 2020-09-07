“Breaking News” ; Two terrorists of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) group arrested following a brief exchange of fire !!!

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested two terrorists of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) group following a brief exchange of fire in northwest Delhi. The Delhi Police’s Special Cell, which made the arrests, informed that a large amount of arms and ammunition have been recovered from the arrested terrorists.

The two BKI terrorists have been identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh.“Six pistols and 40 cartridges have been recovered from their (terrorists’) possession,” the Special Cell said.It has been learned that the duo was also wanted in some cases in Punjab.

More details are awaited.