Covid-19 Updates: ‘Covid-19 patients will get free treatment in private hospitals’: Confirms Chief Minister

The Chief Minister announced that the Covid-19 patients will get free treatment in private hospitals. The Covid-19 patients will get get free treatment in private hospitals if government health care facilities are occupied. This was announced by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot .He also made it clear that there is no shortage of beds in ICU for COVID-19 patients.

Rajasthan has 3,018 oxygen beds, of which 872 are in use, while 406 out of 913 beds are occupied in ICU. Of the total 490 ventilators, 113 are occupied, said Gehlot.

“We have arranged that if the beds are fully occupied in government hospitals then in case of need, the treatment of COVID patients in private hospitals can be provided free of cost. District collectors have been issued instructions in this regard,” the chief minister said.