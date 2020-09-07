Everything you need to know about Delhi Metro new rules…… Read more….!!!

Delhi:- After being closed for over five months, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Metro restarted the services with shortened operations on the Yellow Line on Monday. “We are on our way. It’s been 169 days since we’ve seen you! Travel responsibly and commute if it’s only necessary. #MetroBackOnTrack,” the DMRC tweeted.

By imposing strict safety and social distancing measures, the trains will operate in batches, 7-11 am in the morning and 4-8 pm in the evening. Face mask should be mandatory for all passengers during entry into the stations/trains and during the entire journey. For updating health status by passengers will be advisable using ‘Aarogya Setu App’. The entry and exit of passengers will be permitted only through the identified Gates at each station. List of all such earmarked Gate numbers at each station is available on the Delhi metro website and official social media handles. All passengers will be required to undergo thermal screening and hand sanitisation at the entry/frisking point itself. Thermal screening will be done manually using ‘Thermal guns’. Passengers having temperature or sign of Covid-19 will not be allowed to travel. They will be directed to report to the nearest medical Centre.

Passengers will be permitted to sit on alternate seats only in the train or stand, maintaining adequate social distancing inside the metro. The train will stop at each station for an additional 10 minutes. At interchange stations, the stoppage time of trains will be increased by 20 seconds.

While taking tickets, the passengers should know that tokens will be allotted only for Smart Card holders (including QR code users on Airport Express Line), which can be recharged digitally by a number of ways easily avoiding human interface. A cashless mode of recharging is only permitted through only Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) OR Customer Care centre (debit/credit/Bharat QR code etc). New Smarts cards can be purchased at the Customer Care centres or Ticket counters through cashless modes only.