A Malayali artist commits suicide in Gulf country. Malayali expatriate artist Unni Krishnan has allegedly committed suicide in his apartment in Muscat on Saturday.

Unni Krishnan aged 50 was a graphic designer and signboard artist. He was found hanging with a white rope. He was already dead when the police arrived at the scene.

“The Ruwi Police Station received a report at 4pm on Saturday about an Indian expat found hanging with a white rope tied around his neck at his apartment on the Honda Road in Ruwi”, said a police official to a gulf daily.