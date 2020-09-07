Smuggling!!!Diamonds worth 25 lakh found from an Odisha man…

Raipur: An Odisha man has been arrested in Chhattisgarh’s for smuggling diamonds worth around ? 25 lakh. As many as 171 pieces of rough diamonds were seized from the accused, Nutan Patel (55).

Police got information that a man was heading towards Nuapada district in Odisha from Payalikhand, a diamond-rich belt in Gariaband, with a huge quantity of rough diamonds. The police team intercepted the man on Chhattisgarh-Odisha border and recovered 171 pieces of diamonds of different sizes worth around ? 25 lakh from his possession, his motorcycle was also seized.

It seems he had illegally got the diamonds from Payalikhand, located around 200 km from the capital Raipur, and was going to sell them in the neighbouring state. A case has been registered against that accused, who is a native of Nuapada district.

In the last five months, four alleged diamond smugglers have been arrested with 181 pieces of rough diamonds in the district.