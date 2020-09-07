Two Maoists killed in an encounter with security forces

Bhadradri Kothagudem: According to Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, we had received reliable inputs that armed underground formations of Telangana State Committee were planning to commit sensational actions against security personnel and public representatives to enforce the bandh.

He added, we also received further inputs that Maoist teams were moving in Cherla area to destroy public property and cause harm to public life. We had launched combing operations in most suspected areas in Cherla area in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Today at around 03:00 pm, while special parties of the district police were combing in the forest located in between Vaddipeta-Pussuguppa area, an exchange of fire took place between a group of armed underground Maoists and district police special party. An exchange of fire lasted for about 20 minutes between the special party police and the Maoist teams.