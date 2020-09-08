Shocking!!! Vishal Ramchand died under the lift in Mumbai. Read More……

Mumbai:- Retail chain Kohinoor Electronics Director Vishal Ramachand Mewani, 46-year-old, was dead under a lift when he accidentally stepped into its shaft in the Worli area, Mumbai. He went to meet his friend in the two-storey Buena Vista building.

After finishing work at his office in Lower Parel on Sunday, Vishal and his daughter, Resham, together went to visit a friend. He absent-mindedly stepped into the shaft. It was too late to escape when he realized that the lift was right above him. The fire brigade pulled him out and rushed him to Breach Candy Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

On the basis of primary information, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered and further investigation is undergoing.