‘The world is now listening to India with more attention’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the world is now listening to India with more attention. He said this while inaugurating Patirika Gate in Jaipur and releasing two books authored by Patrika Group Chairman Gulab Kothari through a video conference.

“The world is now paying more attention to India, and we have strong presence at most global bodies,”said PM.

“Not only Indian products but India’s voice also has become global, Indian media too needs to be global. Though the media is also criticised at times, more so in this age of social media, everybody needs to learn from criticism”, Pm added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for inculcating the habit of reading books among the new generation, saying it is imperative in this age of text, tweet and “Google guru” that they are not weaned away from gaining serious knowledge.