Unlock 4: Schools to reopen from Sept.21….Read more!!!

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has allowed schools to reopen partially for classes 9-12 to resume the face-to face method of learning from September 21. The ministry has issued a set of guidelines for holding these classes.

The Ministry has issued social distancing guidelines including the use of face masks, maintaining six feet distance between students, following respiratory etiquettes, installation of Aarogya Setu application “wherever feasible” and prohibition of spitting.

However, the guidelines also mentioned that online and distance learning shall continue to be in operation and is encouraged. The educational institutes across the country have shifted to online mode to continue the teaching-learning process during the COVID-19 pandemic.