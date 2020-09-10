4 men allegedly raped a Sadhvi at an ashram in Jharkhand…

Ranchi: A 38-year old ‘sadhvi’ was gang-raped by four men at an ashram in Jharkhand’s Godda district. Three of the accused have been arrested.

Police said the four accused forcibly entered the ashram, locked its ‘sadhus’ in a room and gang-raped the 38-year-old woman. One sadhu was brutally beaten up when he protested. Officer in-charge said the rape survivor, in her complaint, said that four persons, including Deepak Rana and one Ashish Rana, barged into the Ashram at around 2.15am. The Sadhvi said that she was dragged out of her room and was threatened with murder before Deepak and Ashish raped her.

The lone male member at the ashram, said, “Four armed men entered the ashram. When I tried to stop them, they beat me and locked me up in a room. They also locked four other sadhvis in separate rooms. We also took the victim into our room. But, they dragged her out and locked me from outside.”