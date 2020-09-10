Amazing!!! Future smartphones will be more smarter with colour changing glasses and many other features!!!! Know more here!!!

The mobile phones of the future are expected to be more closely embedded in our day-to-day lives than ever before. The technology involved in mobile phones and mobile networks has developed so rapidly over the last few years, it’s going to be an exciting ride.

Smartphone brands are always looking to put new features to make their products look innovative so that the brand stands apart from the crowd. Be it phones with foldable displays, LiFi, buttonless phones, or phones with in-built earbuds, future smartphones may offer features and convenience that seems unthinkable right now. Here are the ‘hot tech’ that mobile companies are working on. As smartphone technology becomes ever more intuitive, we’re growing increasingly attached to our mobiles.