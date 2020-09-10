Commodity Market: Gold prices shoots up

In the commodity market the price of precious metals has surged.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold was up by Rs. 80 per 8 gram and reached at Rs. 37,920.One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4740 up by Rs. 10. On Wednesday the price of gold has surged by Rs, 240 per 8 gram and reached at Rs. 37840.

But on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) the gold futures fell 0.02% to Rs. 51390 per 10 gram . On the other hand, silver gained 0.25% to Rs. 68619 per kg.

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,945.20 per ounce.Among other precious metals, platinum jumped 1.8% to $917.32 an ounce . Silver rose 0.7% to $26.88.