Date of re-opening of schools announced

The re-opening date of schools has been announced. The Bahrain government has announced that the schools in the country will re-open on September 20. Earlier it was decided to open schools on September 6 and it was postponed for two weeks.

Teaching and administrative staff have been required to undergo tests at a drive-through centre in the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Manama.

Students have, meanwhile, received text messages, asking them to undergo COVID-19 testing, escorted by their parents as a health precaution. Parents have been given the option to choose for their children between class attendance or distance-learning in an effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.