Fraudsters:- 6 lakh withdrawn from Ram Temple!!!

Uttar Pradesh:- An amount of Rs 6 lakh has been fraudulently withdrawn from the bank account of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya by unknown criminals. The money was withdrawn from two banks in Lucknow by cheque cloning. The matter came to light when the fraudster made a third attempt to withdraw Rs 9.86 lakh from the Bank of Baroda branch.

A sum of Rs 2.5 lakh was withdrawn from the bank on 1 September and then a sum of Rs 3.5 lakh, two days later. The bank manager made a verification call to Trust Secretary Champat Rai, who denied having issued any such cheque. An FIR has been lodged in this regard at the Ayodhya Kotwali police station and a team of cyber experts has also been asked to investigate the case.

It may be recalled that a fake website that was seeking donations for the Ram temple had come to light a few days ago and the matter was being investigated. The trust was formed to oversee the construction of the temple after the Supreme Court in November last year paved the way for it and ended years of litigation.