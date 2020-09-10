‘I don’t see any positives’:- Netflix CEO commented….Read more!!!

The majority of professionals globally continue to work remotely at their homes. The employees have declared their desire for flexibility to remain post-pandemic, while leaders weigh in on its pros and cons. The Netflix co-founder, co-chief executive, and chairman believes that there are more defects. In an interview, he made clear about his stand on the ongoing debate.

“No. I don’t see any positives,” Hastings said. “Not being able to get together in person, particularly internationally, is a pure negative.” He predicted that people would continue to work from home at least once a week. All Netflix employees will continue to work remotely until a coronavirus vaccine becomes available.

Hastings is not the only one on the opposition side.