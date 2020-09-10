IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for next 4-5 days

The weather forecasting agency, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for next 4-5 days. The

On Thursday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe. Also, heavy rainfall at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Strong Wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest Arabian Sea; (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area. Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Southeast & East-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area; over East-central & Southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Tamil Nadu coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over coastal Karnataka from September 10 to 13, in south interior Karnataka during September 9-12, in Kerala and Mahe during September 9-11.