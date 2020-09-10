‘Lord Ram’ International Airport to be launched in Ayodhya !!!

Ayodhya: During the construction of the highly-anticipated Ram temple in Ayodhya is underway, the new airport in the temple town will be named after Lord Ram,Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced As per the reports, the government in UP has set a deadline of December 2021 for the completion of the airport.“The government believes that there will be huge tourist traffic – both domestic and international – in Ayodhya when the construction of grand Ram temple is completed. The airport will further facilitate this,” an official spokesperson said.

He added that a proposal to grant international status to the airport will soon be drafted and sent to the concerned authorities for approval.A a survey was already done in May to identity land for the landing of larger aircrafts.“The government has approved a sum of Rs 525 crores for the airport construction and a sum of Rs 300 crores has already been spent. The process of acquiring more land for the project is underway,” UP minister for Civil Aviation Nand Gopal Nandi said.