“More than 100 BJP workers have been murdered here. If this is not jungle raj, then what is? ”: BJP president JP Nadda

BJP national president J.P.Nadda has launched a staunch attack against the state government. BJP president has attacked the Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government while addressing the BJP West Bengal state executive meeting via videoconferencing.

“More than 100 workers of our party have been murdered here. If this is not jungle raj, then what is? But ‘champions of democracy’ sitting in Delhi will not say a word on this”, said Nadda. “Mamata didi becomes a barrier between the people of Bengal and good schemes for the needy”, he added.

“In 2011, we had a 2% vote share in Bengal with four seats. In 2014, we got two seats but vote share rose to 18%. In 2019, we got a vote share of 40%. We have to continue at the same speed and in the coming elections, we’ve to defeat TMC”, said Nadda.