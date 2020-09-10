“No grudges” Darren Sammy says after the racist allegations from Ishant Sharma…

Chennai:- West Indies captain Darren Sammy said that he has “no grudges” against the India pacer for using a racially offensive word to address him in jest during their stint as teammates in the IPL. He was often referred to as ‘Kaalu’ (Black), a racial slur the meaning of which he understood only recently. Ishant Sharma posted a picture on his official Instagram page had addressed the West Indian by this word in the caption. An angry Sammy had initially asked for an apology but softened his stand and asked for a dialogue instead.

“I don’t hold grudges. I have spoken to Ishant Sharma. I consider him a brother like I did back in 2014 and ’15 when playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad,” Sammy stated in an interview facilitated by his Caribbean Premier League franchise St Lucia Zouks. Sammy knows that he has played the game with pride and left a lasting impression for the kind of human being he has been. He also said that “But again if I find out that a possible racial slur is being used to describe me, no matter what time I find out, I will ask questions about it and that’s what I did.

The two-time T20 World Cup-winning former captain made it clear that while he has moved on like Ishant, he wouldn’t stop calling out anyone who uses racist slurs.”With the limited ability, I have achieved what my country, my friends, and my kids can be proud of. I think I have been a leader there as well,” he added.