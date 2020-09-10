“Rhea is a Bengalee Brahmin lady”: Congress leader says Rhea’s arrest is ‘ludicrous’

A senior Congress leader has came forward supporting Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who has been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB. West Bengal PCC president, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said that Rhea’s arrest under the NDPS Act is “ludicrous”.He also accused that what is going on is a ‘trial by media’. He raised his accusations in a series of tweets.

“Departed star, Mr #SushanthSinghRajput was an Indian actor, BJP turned him into a Bihari actor, only to score electoral brownie points”Chowdhury tweted.

“Rhea Chakroborty has been indicted not for abetment of suicide nor murder nor any economic offences, she has been arrested under NDPS, ludicrous”, he added.

Mrs Rhea Chakroborty has been indicted not for abetment of suicide nor murder nor any economic offences, she has been arrested under NDPS, ludicrous.#SushantSinghRajputCase

(2/n) — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) September 9, 2020

“To please the Political Masters Central agencies have played their roles, after churning the sea they have discovered drugs instead of nectar. Still they are groping in the dark to identify of who is the murderer?”, the Congress leader wrote.

“Rhea’s father is a former military officer, served the nation. Rhea is a Bengalee Brahmin lady, justice to actor sushant rajput should not be interpreted as a justice to Bihari”, said Chowdhury.

Rhea's father is a former military officer, served the nation. Rhea is a Bengalee Brahmin lady, justice to actor sushant rajput should not be interpreted as a justice to Bihari.#SushantSinghRajputCase

(4/n) — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) September 9, 2020

“Father of Rhea is also entitled to demand justice for his kids, trial by media is an ominous portent for our judicial system. Justice for all is one of the basic tenets of our constitution,” he said .

Father of Rhea is also entitled to demand justice for his kids, trial by media is an ominous portent for our judicial system. Justice for all is one of the basic tenets of our constitution.#SushantSinghRajputCase

(5/5) — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) September 9, 2020

Rhea was charged under NDPS Act Sections 8(C), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28 and 29, for her alleged role in the drugs angle which has emerged in the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea Chakraborty, who was sent into 14-day judicial custody late on Tuesday night. She will be in custody there till September 22.