Shooters can able to train from their homes!!! Read more…

During the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Indian shooters will be able to train from their homes. Ammunition will be made available to them at their doorstep. According to the health and safety protocols, a handful of shooters, part of the core group, have been training at the facility since it was reopened for use on July 8.

Those living other than the national capital could not risk travelling under the current circumstances, making do with training at home. The National Rifle Association of India had initially planned to organize a compulsory training camp for its Olympic core group from August 1 but it was to postpone indefinitely due to an increase in COVID cases across the country.

They have Checked the facilities at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. Training has resumed and all health safety measures are in place. They have taken the decision that best quality ammunition’s for the top shooters will be made available at their doorsteps wherever they are practicing.