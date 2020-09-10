DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest News

State government lifts lockdown on September 12

Sep 10, 2020, 02:42 pm IST

The state government has decided not to impose statewide lockdown on September 12. The West Bengal government has decided to cancel the state wide lockdown on September 12, 2020 because of the NEET 2020 examination.Chief Minister Mamata Bangerjee announced the decision.

NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is scheduled to be conducted across the country on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

15.67 lakh candidates have applied for the NEET 2020 examination from all over the country. The examination would be conducted on Sunday afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm.

