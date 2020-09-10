State government lifts lockdown on September 12

The state government has decided not to impose statewide lockdown on September 12. The West Bengal government has decided to cancel the state wide lockdown on September 12, 2020 because of the NEET 2020 examination.Chief Minister Mamata Bangerjee announced the decision.

NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is scheduled to be conducted across the country on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Keeping their interest in mind, while keeping the statewide lockdown as it is on Sep 11th, it has been decided to cancel the lockdown on 12th, so that the students can attend the examination on 13th without any apprehensions or concerns. I wish them all the very best. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 10, 2020

15.67 lakh candidates have applied for the NEET 2020 examination from all over the country. The examination would be conducted on Sunday afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm.