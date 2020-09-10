Trump admits that Kim Jong Un explained him about killing his uncle!!!

WASHINGTON:- Donald Trump described in an interview about the most gruesome and awful stories about Kim Jong-un. In an interview with journalist Bob Woodward, the US president boasted the North Korean leader “tells me everything”. Mr. Trump recounted in an interview about how Mr. Kim described how he murdered his uncle.

General Jang Song-thaek was executed by firing squad on his nephew’s orders. Mr. Kim then displayed General Jang’s head for others to see. General Jang’s body was stripped naked and fed to hungry dogs. General Jang’s aides were then executed using anti-aircraft guns.

Other members of General Jang’s family are also believed that he was killed by the regime.

At the time, General Jang had been one of the most powerful figures in North Korea, acting as a de facto leader when Mr. Kim's father Kim Jong-il was diseased. General Jang's brutal death makes Mr. Trump glowing praise for the North Korean dictator.Mr. Trump described Mr. Kim's resistance to dropping his nuclear program in real estate terms.