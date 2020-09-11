Fraudulent transactions ; Delhi police arrested a bank agent…

New Delhi:- A bank agent was arrested by Delhi police for making fraudulent transactions worth over Rs 69,000 using a customer’s credit card details. He obtained the card details by secretly installing a remote access app on his mobile phone. Mukesh Okheda, a 25-year old man was the fraudulent, who hails from Beldadi in Nepal. He was arrested from Baprola Vihar in southwest Delhi. Two mobile phones and a credit and debit cards of two banks have been recovered from his home.

According to the reports, a probe was initiated in March after a complaint was received from one Rajesh Rajput. According to the complaint, Rs 69,334 was withdrawn from his account by an unknown person using his credit card. He had not shared his banking-related information with anyone. The transaction details were sought from the complainant’s bank and the transactions were done through Paytm and Mobikwik. Then the withdrawn amount was transferred to the bank account of the accused.

The accused disclosed that in February-March 2020, he had facilitated issuance of the credit card of a private bank to the complainant. During the process, he installed a remote access app onto the complainant’s mobile phone. Later, he sought details using the app and made transactions from the complainant’s bank account