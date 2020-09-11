“History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women”: Kangana Ranut says to Sonia Gandhi

National award winning Bollywood actress has came down heavily against the AICC president Sonia Gandhi. The actress in two posts shared on her micro-blogging website has questioned the silence of Sonia Gandhi.

“Dear respected honourable @INCIndia president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman aren’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar?,” Kangana tweeted.

You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene ?@INCIndia — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 11, 2020

Earlier, Kangana has criticized Shiv Sena and has said that the party will soon become ‘Sonia Sena’.

The issue began as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished parts of Kangana Ranaut’s house in Mumbai.