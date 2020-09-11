Indian Army occupies heights overlooking PLA army positions!!! Read more…

New Delhi: Our Indian Army has occupied heights overlooking the Chinese Army positions at Finger 4 along with Pangong lake. The heights were carried out along with the pre-emptive actions to occupy heights near the Southern bank of Pangong Tso around August-end.The Chinese Army had occupied the heights near Finger 4 but the Indian Army has now occupied the heights which overlook the Chinese positions at heights including the Green top

The armies of India and China held interactions at Brigade Commander-level and Commanding Officer-level in eastern Ladakh on Thursday which are aimed at keeping the communication lines open between the Armies of India and China. India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic height near Pangong lake’s southern bank.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.two sides.