Light intensity earthquake strikes

Sep 11, 2020, 07:55 am IST

A Light intensity earthquake has stroked again Maharashtra. As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) earthquake tremors of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale were felt near Mumbai in Maharashtra on Friday morning at 03:57 am. NCS informed that the earthquake occurred in 98-km north of Mumbai.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 11-09-2020, 03:57:50 IST, Lat: 19.95 & Long: 72.76, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 98km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra,” NCS tweeted.

Earlier on September 5, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter Scale occurred 98 km north of Mumbai at 6:36 am. While on September 4, at 10:33 am, 2.8 magnitude quake occurred at 91 km North of Mumbai.

Later at 11:41 pm on the same day, tremors of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra.

