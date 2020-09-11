“Love has many ways to get expressed”: Madurai Businessman installed his dead wife’s life-size statue…

Madurai:-Sethuraman, a businessman from Madurai, was unable to deal with the death of his wife. He decided to install a life-size statue of her at their home. The statue was made using fibre, rubber, and special colours. The statue of his wife sitting on a chair was brought to the house just in time for the rituals that were to be conducted after her demise.

Sethuraman claimed that he have not spent a day without meeting his wife in their 48-year-long marriage. He claimed to have felt the absence so he decided to get the statue made and install it at their home. A sculptor Prasanna agreed to take up the task of creating the 6-feet high statue and deliver it in less than a month. Sethuraman worked as a health inspector, but encouraged by his wife, quit his government job and started his own blood bank in Madurai. He told local media outlets that his wife had been his biggest support through every crisis.